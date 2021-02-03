BLOOMINGTON – On a night when Indiana kept high-scoring Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu in check, the Hoosiers still couldn’t come up with enough big shots and big plays to pull off an upset against No. 12 Illinois.
Behind 19 points from guard Trent Frazier, Illinois escaped with a 75-71 overtime win Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
For Indiana, it was more frustration at home, as the Hoosiers (9-8, 4-6 Big Ten) dropped to 4-4 at Assembly Hall and 2-4 in Big Ten home games. IU also dropped to 1-3 in overtime, with its lone win coming against Penn State.
“We’re not tough enough to finish games off,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “We’re not tough enough in little plays, loose balls, hit your hands and can’t get it to grab it, and they get it, and there’s just too many of those plays right now that we’re not being able to finish off, the tough plays that you’ve got to make to win.”
Indiana was unable to solve the Illinois defense in overtime, as the Hoosiers failed to score in the extra session until a Race Thompson jumper with 7.2 seconds remaining. That cut the Illinois lead to 72-70, but the Illini were able to close out the game at the free-throw line, making three of their final four attempts.
With Indiana down 73-70, Illinois fouled guard Armaan Franklin on purpose with 4.5 seconds left. Franklin made his first free throw and missed the second on purpose, but Illinois guard Da’monte Williams was able to come up with the rebound and made the final two free throws to seal the game.
“In overtime, it comes down to some balls have to go in,” Miller said. “We had a couple of plays, a couple of opportunities, that just didn’t go our way, and throughout the course of a 45-minute game it’s hard, that the other team kind of knows what’s coming.”
Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 19 points and 14 rebounds, posting his sixth double-double of the season, but was clamped down late in regulation and in overtime by the Illini. Jackson-Davis scored his last points on a jumper with 6:24 remaining.
“The effort is there, but at the same time, down the stretch, the loose balls, 50-50 balls that we have to grab, loose rebounds that we have in our hands and they take from us and you can’t let that happen,” Jackson-Davis said. “The effort was definitely there, but we just have to close out these games.”
Thompson added 18 points for IU, while Al Durham scored 13 points and Franklin scored 11.
Sophomore center Kofi Cockburn added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Illini (12-5, 8-3), including a dunk with 19.9 seconds left in overtime that put Illinois up 72-68.
Dosunmu had just 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting before fouling out with 2:40 remaining
Indiana let a seven-point halftime lead slip away, falling behind 50-47 on an Andre Curbelo layup with 12:42 remaining. But Indiana righted itself by getting in the bonus and getting to the foul line, going on a 7-0 run, all via free throws, to go up 54-50 with 8:40 left.
The Hoosiers were up 64-58 with 5:12 left before Frazier hit back-to-back 3-pointers, the first cutting IU’s lead to 64-61 and the second tying the score at 64 with 4:12 left. Then, freshman guard Khristian Lander fouled Frazier behind the 3-point line with 3:10 left, fouling out in the process. Frazier front-rimmed his first free-throw attempt, then made the next two to put Illinois up 66-64.
Thompson tied the score at 66, then Dosunmu fouled out on a charge, with Armaan Franklin taking a blow close to the restricted arc but not inside of it.
Frazier made a pair of free throws after being fouled on an inbounds play by Phinisee, who drew his fifth foul in the process. Frazier made a pair of free throws with 42 seconds left to put Illinois up 68-66, but out of a timeout, Franklin made a runner to the basket to tie the score at 68 with 30 seconds left.
Illinois had a chance to win in regulation, but Cockburn missed a short shot in the lane. Jackson-Davis grabbed the rebound with 0.6 of a second left, and Indiana was unable to get a shot off before the final buzzer, forcing overtime.
Indiana was down a key bench player to start the game, as sophomore forward Jerome Hunter did not play due to a coach’s decision. But Franklin, who re-aggravated an ankle injury nine days ago against Rutgers, was in the starting lineup.
Durham got off to a hot start, scoring eight of Indiana’s first 12 points before picking up his second foul at the 13:46 mark.
With Hunter out and Durham in foul trouble, Indiana went deep into its bench, relying on its freshman for minutes. At one point, IU played all four of its freshmen – swingman Trey Galloway, guard Anthony Leal, guard Khistian Lander and forward Jordan Geronimo – with Thompson inside. Galloway returned for the first time since Jan. 14 against Purdue after sitting out two games with back soreness.
The Hoosiers went up 24-19 on a driving basket from Galloway, but Illinois answered with an 8-0 run as the Illini found Cockburn inside. Cockburn scored six of the eight points in the run, including an inside basket that put Illinois up 27-24 and forced IU coach Archie Miller to call a timeout.
The timeout put a charge into Jackson-Davis, who dunked over Cockburn to cut the Illinois lead to 27-26 and went on to score 10 of the final 17 points for Indiana in the first half. Jackson-Davis made a pair of free throws to help Indiana regain a 32-31 lead. Then, after an inside basket from Thompson, Thompson found Jackson-Davis for an alley-oop dunk to put the Hoosiers up 36-32.
Lander then made a deep 3-pointer to extend IU’s lead to 39-34, and Jackson-Davis sank a 17-footer at the first-half buzzer to put Indiana up 41-34 at halftime.
It was just the second time in six Big Ten games at home Indiana took a lead into halftime.
“We started better than we’ve started,” Miller said. “We had a terrific first half with only four turnovers.”