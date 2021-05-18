Another national championship was within reach for Indiana on Monday night in the College Cup final against upstart Marshall.
But the hard-charging Thundering Herd, which made a strong second-half push, finally produced the golden goal in overtime, beating the Hoosiers 1-0 at the 97 minute, 8 second mark in the first overtime to clinch the first national title in program history.
The winning goal came after Marshall star midfielder Vitor Dias broke free inside the box and blasted a shot on net. IU goalkeeper Roman Celentano made a diving save, but the deflection bounded off the post, and Marshall’s Jamil Roberts was there for the putback shot in the corner of the net, which sent Marshall fans who made the trip to Sahlen’s Stadium in Cary, North Carolina, into a frenzy.
“Déjà vu,” said Roberts, who scored in similar fashion in Marhsall’s College Cup semifinal win over North Carolina on Friday. “Keeper makes a decent save and I’m there to tap it in. Luckily, I’m in the right place at the right time, and that’s what we train. I make that run 20, 30 times in the game, but it takes one time for the ball to drop.”
Indiana, vying for its ninth national title and first since 2012, wore heartbreak. The ending was similar to the 2017 College Cup final IU lost to Stanford 1-0 in double overtime.
“I’m proud of my guys for getting to this point,” said IU senior forward A.J. Palazollo. “Everything we’ve been through with COVID -- a lot of ups and downs. We battled. We thought we’d win tonight. It just didn’t go our way. I love this team, love this program. It sucks to go out like this, but we’ve got to keep our heads up high because we had a helluva team.”
Marshall outshot Indiana 14-6 in the first 90 minutes and 6-1 in shots on net.
“They gave us a lot of challenges,” IU coach Todd Yeagley said. “Their individual talent is high end. They had some extra attackers, and their ability to ask tough questions of us defensively was the night.”
IU’s best chances in the first half came on a pair of headers. On the first, defender Daniel Munie’s header hit the right post. On the second, Munie was open for a finish on a corner kick, but his header went wide of the net.
Celentano had four saves for IU in the first half, including a diving save of a Dias blast that kept the game scoreless.
IU’s best scoring chance in the second half came on a free kick drawn by sophomore forward Herbert Endeley just outside the 18-yard mark. Sophomore forward Victor Bezerra was able to bend a shot around Marshall’s wall, but goalkeeper Oliver Semmle made a diving stop to keep the game scoreless.
“We did create the chances that we needed,” Yeagley said. “That was hard because it was there for us.”
Bezerra, IU’s leading scorer with 12 goals, was held scoreless in the final four postseason games.
“He was scouted throughout the whole tournament, and tonight they were man-marking him,” Palazollo said. “It was hard to find him the ball, and with us not having the ball, it was hard to get that rhythm and get Vic as involved as we would have liked.”
Celentano was named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the College Cup, while Endeley and freshman IU defender Joey Maher were named to the All-Tournament team.