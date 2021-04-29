BLOOMINGTON – When Indiana football coach Tom Allen earned a $1 million raise in February to increase his average annual salary to $4.9 million, he pushed for increased pay for the rest of his coaching staff as well.
Most IU assistant football coaches received those salary bumps in the form of outside marketing and promotion bonuses and could earn more if the Hoosiers achieve performance benchmarks during the 2021 season.
Per terms of the contracts, obtained through a public records request by CNHI, the marketing and promotion bonuses are compensation for making public appearances, being available for print and broadcast interviews and personal appearances for sponsorship, equipment and apparel deals involving the IU athletic department.
The raises come off a season in which IU generated minimal gate revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there is hope fans will be back in the stands for 2021 at Memorial Stadium, either in limited or full capacity. IU is advertising football season-ticket packages on social media starting as low as $200 for six home dates.
Indiana is coming off a 6-2 season, posting its most Big Ten wins since 1987 and highest national ranking (7) since 1987. There is hope an improved product on the field will result in more gate sales, especially if IU can somehow play at full capacity.
By adding a $50,000 promotional bonus, IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan’s salary will increase to $500,000 in 2021 up from $450,000 a season ago. A $50,000 promotional bonus bumps the salary of defensive line coach Kevin Peoples up from $330,000 to $380,000, while safeties coach Jason Jones will receive a $20,000 promotional bonus to push his salary up to $395,000, Receivers coach Grant Heard, with a promotional bonus of $25,000, will get a raise from $400,000 to $425,000, and cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby, with a $50,000 promotional bonus, will get a raise from $300,000 to $350,000.
Offensive line coach Darren Hiller, with a $70,000 promotional bonus, will receive a bump in salary from $430,000 to $500,000. Hiller can earn an additional $50,000 retention bonus if he stays employed at IU beyond Jan. 1, 2022.
New IU defensive coordinator Charlton Warren will be paid $700,000 in 2021, with a base salary of $440,000 and $260,000 in promotional bonuses. Meanwhile, new IU running backs coach and associate head coach Deland McCullough’s salary of $515,000 included a base salary of $375,000 and a $140,000 promotional bonus.
The base salary of tight end coach Kevin Wright remains at $250,000, while special teams coordinator and huskies coach Kasey Teergardin’s base salary will stay at $250,000 as well.
The performance bonuses, written in all of the contracts for IU assistant football coaches include $20,000 for the Hoosiers winning six games, $22,500 for winning seven games, $25,000 for winning eight games, $30,000 for winning nine games and an additional $5,000 for each win over nine games. There is a $10,000 bonus for winning the Big Ten East, $20,000 bonus for winning the Big Ten championship, $20,000 bonus for reaching the College Football Playoff semifinals, $25,000 for reaching the College Football Playoff finals and $40,000 for winning the national championship.
Warren has more specific bonuses written into his contract as defensive coordinator, which include $25,000 for IU holding opposing teams to 21 points or less in 60% of the games on the schedule, $25,000 for ranking in the top four in the Big Ten in fewest points allowed, $25,000 for ranking in the top four in the Big Ten in fewest yards allowed and $25,000 for ranking in the top four in the Big Ten in red-zone defense. Sheridan’s bonuses as offensive coordinator include one month’s base salary ($37,500) for IU reaching a bowl game, $25,000 for scoring 30 points or more for 60% of the games on IU’s schedule, $25,000 for finishing in the top four in the Big Ten in scoring offense, $25,000 for finishing in the top four in the Big Ten in total offense and $25,000 for finishing in the top four in the Big Ten in red zone efficiency.
IU strength coach Aaron Wellman will receive a slight salary bump from $700,000 for $705,000. Wellman’s base salary will remain at $440,000, with his promotional bonus increasing from $260,000 to $265,000, per terms of his contract.