BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana sophomore guard Armaan Franklin has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to the website Verbal Commits.
The 6-foot-4 Franklin made a significant jump this season as a sophomore, averaging 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 2020-21. He shot 42.9% from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range.
A former Cathedral High standout and Indiana All-Star from Indianapolis, Franklin was part of a 2019 IU recruiting class that included sophomore standout forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Former IU men’s basketball coach Archie Miller, who was fired last week, recruited both Franklin and Jackson-Davis.
Jackson-Davis is still undecided whether he will return for his junior year or enter the NBA draft.
The transfer portal was created by the NCAA to empower student-athletes and create more transparency in the transfer process. Franklin will have the option to either leave IU or return to the school if he chooses.