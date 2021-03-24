BLOOMINGTON -- Another day has resulted in another Indiana men’s basketball player entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Indiana guard Parker Stewart, a grad transfer from Tennessee-Martin, put his name in the portal Wednesday after not appearing in a game for the Hoosiers this past season.
Stewart enrolled at IU in January after his father, former Tennessee-Martin head coach Anthony Stewart, died suddenly last November. Stewart chose to play at IU based on his late father’s relationship with IU assistant coach Kenya Hunter.
The plan was to bring Stewart along in practice during the second semester to have him ready for the start of the 2021-22 season. But the uncertainty surrounding Stewart’s role has changed since head coach Archie Miller was fired March 15 after a 12-15 season. Hunter is still employed at IU, but the new coach may choose not to retain him.
The 6-foot-5 Stewart averaged 19.2 points and 3.8 assists at Tennessee-Martin during the 2019-20 season and is a career 36.6% 3-point shooter.
On Tuesday, IU second-leading scorer and sophomore guard Armaan Franklin announced he was entering the portal. Franklin’s mother, India, told Indiana Rivals he’s waiting to see who IU hires as a new coach to determine if it’s the right fit for him as a player.