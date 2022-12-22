BLOOMINGTON — Indiana’s men’s basketball team has had little in the way of stability since the season began, but even by the standards of the revolving door of players coming and going, the last week has been jarring for the Hoosiers.
Indiana got point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino back for the game at Kansas last Saturday, and it seemed the Hoosiers finally achieved decent health.
Then the supposed stability crumbled. Starting point guard Xavier Johnson suffered a foot injury 11 minutes into the game against Kansas.
On Wednesday, Indiana announced Johnson had surgery on the foot and was out indefinitely.
Besides Johnson, Trayce Jackson-Davis had his bad back flare up and Jordan Geronimo dislocated a finger.
All of the above has put the No. 18 Hoosiers in an unsettled position. A new rotation, and more to the point, a younger one, meant expanded roles for nearly everyone. It worked out OK in a 96-72 win over outmatched Elon on Tuesday.
Indiana is hoping to smooth out further issues in its final pre-Big Ten tune-up as Kennesaw State visits Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at 7 p.m. on Friday.
And there are issues to be addressed. Chief among them is stopping power. Indiana has not been good at all defensively in December.
Since Indiana held North Carolina to 33.9% shooting in a Nov. 30 win, five opponents in a row managed to shoot better from the field than the one before them.
Elon finally broke that streak Tuesday, shooting four percentage points worse than Kansas, but that’s small satisfaction, given that Kansas shot 51.5% from the field and Elon, one of the worst offensive teams in Division I, converted 47% on Tuesday.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson did put some of the Hoosiers’ defensive problems on the guys who have seen their minutes increase with the injuries.
“I think moving forward, CJ (Gunn) and Gallo (Trey Galloway) and Tamar Bates, Anthony (Leal) when he gets in there, we’ve got to do a better job on the ball and guarding the ball. We had quite a few fouls called tonight in guarding the ball in a one-on-one position,” Woodson said after Indiana’s win Tuesday. “And then we’ve got to do a better job in our pick-and-roll defense in terms of getting over the screen and getting into the ball. We were terrible tonight in that area.”
Indiana (9-3) has been streaky in the scoring department. Stats have been good, but they come in spurts. Indiana can get away with it against lesser competition, but not when it has played up.
Woodson was once again blunt about how he’s seeing things.
“Some of our guys are not playing hard enough. That’s my job to get them to play hard. Everything else will come in play and fall in place if they learn to just play hard,” Woodson said.
There were examples of what Woodson is talking about. One was when Gunn made a 3-pointer but took a second to admire it and didn’t get back on defense. He did this directly in front of Woodson and drew the ire of his coach in the moment and during a timeout directly afterward.
Fellow freshman Malik Reneau also got caught not getting back on defense.
“That’s what you deal with when you have young players. They think they play hard, but there’s always another level that they’ve got to reach. That’s what I’m trying to get them to,” Woodson said.
Indiana guard Miller Kopp tries to smooth out the rough edges from the voice of a teammate.
“At the end of the day, it’s just about getting guys to understand that we need everybody, and we’re only as strong as our weakest link. Everybody is coming along for sure,” Kopp said.
Kennesaw State (8-4) will be a tougher opponent than Elon was Tuesday. The Owls, from the Atlantic Sun Conference, defeated South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday. They have a solid guard combination with Chris Youngblood (14.6 points per game) and Terrell Burden (10.9 points per game).
Despite a challenging winter forecast, as of Wednesday night, Indiana intended to play the contest as scheduled.
Snow is predicted, but also sub-zero temperatures and gale-force winds.
