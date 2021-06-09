BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana men's basketball has hired Armond Hill as the program’s director of basketball administration on Wednesday.
Hill, 68, brings close to 50 years of college and NBA playing and coaching experience, having played and coached in both the Ivy League and NBA.
Most recently, Hill worked an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers (2013-20), working alongside current IU head coach Mike Woodson from 2014-18.
“Armond will be a great asset for our staff and players,” Woodson said. “He’s an NBA champion who has worked with great teams professionally and collegiately and helped some of the best players in the world as a coach at the highest level. As a player, he was the MVP of the Ivy League in college and had a very solid NBA career doing whatever he was asked to do to make his team better. I expect his impact will be the same for our program as well.”
Hill was also an NBA assistant with the Atlanta Hawks (2003-04) and Boston Celtics (2004-13), earning an NBA championship ring with the Celtics in 2008.
Hill’s college coaching experience included a head coaching stint at Columbia (1995-03) and an assistant coaching stint at Princeton (1991-95) under Hall of Fame coach Pete Carril.
A Brooklyn, New York, native, Hill played college basketball at Princeton from 1972-76 before going on to an eight-season NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks (1976-80, 83-84), Seattle Super Sonics (1980-82), Milwaukee Bucks (1982-83) and San Diego Clippers (1983). A pass-first point guard, Hill was named Ivy League MVP in his senior season at Princeton in 1975-76 and averaged 6.9 points and 4.3 assists in his NBA career.