BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana hired Paul Randolph as its new defensive line coach Wednesday.
Randolph brings 24 years of coaching experience, including the last three coaching the defensive line at Texas Tech
Four players under Randolph earned All-Big 12 honors in his stint with the Red Raiders. Eli Howard and Broderick Washington Jr. moved on to the NFL in 2021. Washington was a fifth-round selection by the Baltimore Ravens, while Howard signed with Atlanta Falcons.
In Randolph’s first season at Texas Tech in 2019, the Red Raiders finished 31st in the country in tackles for loss.
"We are really pleased to welcome Paul to IU," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "His experience at the highest level is going to be beneficial for our defensive line. Paul's another man on our staff of high character and is a strong leader.”
Randolph, who has coached in 17 bowl games, also had defensive line coaching stints at Memphis (2016-18), Arizona State (2012-14), Pittsburgh (2011), Tulsa (2007-10) and West Virginia (2002). He was defensive ends coach at Alabama from 2003-05 and defensive coordinator at Rice in 2006.
"I am truly honored and blessed to be joining the IU Football family," Randolph said. "I want to thank Scott Dolson and Tom Allen for the opportunity to continue my passion as a teacher, mentor, coach and builder of young men.”
Randolph replaces Kevin Peoples, who left IU to take over the edge rushers coaching position at Missouri.