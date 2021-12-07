BLOOMINGTON — Indiana hasn’t won at the Kohl Center since 1998, a stretch that included a 70-63 double-overtime loss at Wisconsin last season.
The Hoosiers (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) will look to change that trend Wednesday night in their first ranked test of the season against the No. 22 Badgers (7 p.m., Big Ten Network).
Wisconsin (7-1, 0-0) has already pulled off a statement win over No. 14 Houston at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas and is coming off an 89-76 win over Marquette.
“I see a well put together basketball team,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said on his radio show Monday night. “I mean, they are well coached, they play well on the offensive end and they’ve got a good defensive system. Sometimes they will mix some zone, but very rarely will they play zone. They’ll get behind, and they will press some fullcourt.”
Defensively, Woodson said the Hoosiers will need to prepare to guard some Princeton offense concepts the Badgers run.
“The ball really doesn’t stick, so we’ve got to play a lot of body movement and ball movement and then try to keep bodies on bodies and keep them in front of us,” Woodson said. “That’s going to be the key.”
Sophomore guard Johnny Davis (20.7 points per game) has stepped up to lead the Wisconsin offense. Davis earned Maui Invitational MVP honors and is shooting 40.7% from 3-point range.
“He’s probably going to score some points, but just to make every shot hard and every point he gets challenging is something that we really have to focus on,” IU sophomore guard Anthony Leal said. “But he’s definitely a special player, and we’re going to hopefully try to slow him down.”
Veteran guard Brad Davison (15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds per game) is another player capable of carrying the Wisconsin offense.
“He’s a great leader, and he plays as hard as he can every play, and I think that’s invaluable in itself because not many people are willing to sacrifice their bodies and just go as hard he does all the time,” Leal said. “I definitely respect that from him, but we’re going to try to go out and match his intensity.”
Indiana will play its second road game of the season. In the first, the Hoosiers fell behind by 18 points in the second half before rallying to force overtime in a 112-110 double-overtime loss to Syracuse.
One of the keys will be getting off to a better start. Indiana also was sluggish early in its last game, falling behind by 10 points in the first eight minutes before rallying for a 68-55 win over Nebraska last Saturday in its Big Ten opener.
“The big keys for us are staying disciplined, staying true to our scout, having confidence in the fact that we prepare well. We know what to expect and what to execute,” Leal said.
Leal provided a spark off the bench for the Hoosiers against Nebraska with three points, two assists and one steal in nine minutes and is starting to gain the trust of his coaches.
“Honestly, I don’t think I changed anything in terms of my play style, my skill set or anything,” Leal said. “I just try to stay consistent and keep doing my job every day, and that’s just try to play as hard as I can and make winning plays.”