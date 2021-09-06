BLOOMINGTON – Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan took responsibility for a season opener at Iowa that resulted in no touchdowns, six points and three turnovers that led to 17 points for the Hawkeyes.
“We need to coach better,” Sheridan said. “There are some times from a schematic standpoint where you ask yourself could you have put your guys in better positions, and in other times the execution of plays need to be better. That’s our job as coaches as well. So you look at both of those.”
Sheridan said he could have put starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in better positions to be successful. Penix had his worst day as a starter in his IU career, finishing 14-of-29 for 156 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.
In particular, Sheridan pointed to the first offensive series, where he called a zone-read Penix fumbled on second down. On third down, Penix threw a pass slightly high and behind wide receiver D.J. Matthews he couldn’t come up with, and the tipped ball ended up in the hands of Iowa cornerback Riley Moss, who returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to put the Hawkeyes up 14-0.
“We didn’t get off to the start we were looking for, and we were in a little bit of a catch-up mode from that point on,” Sheridan said. “So you’ve got to get Mike into a good rhythm early in the game. That’s my responsibility. We didn’t do that. That’s not Mike’s fault. That’s my fault.”
The run game for IU didn’t generate as much impact as hoped as well under new running backs coach Deland McCullough. Southern California grad transfer Stephen Carr rushed for 57 yards on 19 carries in his IU debut, but as a team, IU rushed for just 77 yards on 2.5 yards per carry.
“Stephen Carr ran hard and physical and showed some elusiveness and burst,” Sheridan said. “So I appreciated his toughness. I thought he continued to compete throughout the course of the game, but it goes without saying we need to do better.”
Sheridan felt the issues with IU’s offense had more to do with execution than game plan, but ultimately that falls under his responsibility.
“There’s always a handful of plays where you feel like they called a better call than you did,” Sheridan said. “That happens every game no matter who you are, but the focus is on the execution of the plays and the execution of the game plan, and any lack of execution falls on us as a staff to make sure our players fully understand what we’re asking them to do and can do that aggressively for a long period of time.”
MATTHEWS UPDATE
Indiana head coach Tom Allen said the news is positive on the status of strong safety Devon Matthews, who suffered an upper body injury against Iowa. Matthews was hospitalized in Iowa City but released Sunday.
“His mom was able to get up there with him, so they're on their way back actually this morning,” Allen said. “So got a lot of good news from that. So it's just an upper body injury, but I don't know the short term as far as return-to-play status yet. But I do know we've got a lot of good test results back, which was very, very positive, and I've spoken to him already several different times and messaging him and his mom. So encouraged by his progress.”
With Matthews out, Josh Sanguinetti finished the game at strong safety, finishing with two tackles and a fumble recovery.
“He’s had a good fall camp,” Indiana defensive coordinator Charlton Warren said. “He’s a guy that is physical, very smart.”
HAGGARD OUT
Allen expected returning tackle Luke Haggard to be one of IU’s starters on the offensive line against Iowa. But Haggard was unable to play after sustaining an injury during practice leading up to the game. As a result, Matthew Bedford started at right tackle, with Tim Weaver starting at right guard.
“We've just got to work through that,” Allen said, “Hopefully get him back. So that, to me, is something that -- we were hoping to get him ready for the game, and he was there on an emergency basis, but even just going through warmups just didn't feel like it is probably a good idea. But it's nothing long term or serious. But we're hoping to get him back.”
Dylan Powell started at center, with Mike Katic at left guard and Caleb Jones at left tackle. Allen said all five positions will continue to be evaluated this week in practice heading into IU’s home opener Saturday against Idaho.
ETC …
• Allen began his press conference Monday by checking to see if his Indiana cap was spelled right, making light to the misspelling of "Indiana" on freshman running back David Holloman’s uniform that went viral on social media Saturday.
• Freshman punter James Evans’ struggled against the Hawkeyes, with his first three career punts failing to go over 40 yards.
“He had to get used to the atmosphere, but after that he balled out,” IU kicker Charles Campbell said.
Evans finished with a 42.6-yard average for the game but a net average of just 36.6 yards.
• Warren said the 56-yard touchdown run by Iowa running back Tyler Goodson was the result of the defense not being lined up property.
“That really caught us off guard, and when you don’t have an edge to your defense, you have no chance,” Warren said. “So we didn’t have an edge to the defense when the play was called. We didn’t execute correctly, which falls on me.”