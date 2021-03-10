BLOOMINGTON – For Indiana to have any chance of making a Big Ten Tournament run, it will begin by getting its best player back on track.
IU sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has struggled in the last three games of his team’s current five-game losing streak, averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds during that stretch.
It won’t get much easier Thursday night when the 10th-seed Hoosiers (12-14, 7-11 Big Ten) open Big Ten Tournament play against seventh-seed Rutgers (14-10, 10-10) at Lucas Oil Stadium (6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network) Rutgers center Myles Johnson, an All-Big Ten first-team defender, has presented problems for Jackson-Davis with his size, length and shot-altering ability. IU was able to get Jackson-Davis successful looks at the basket in his second matchup against Johnson on some pick-and-roll plays, but his 21 points and 11 rebounds still weren’t enough for IU to avoid a 74-63 loss to Rutgers on Feb. 24.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and second-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches for his overall body of work, which includes 19.1 points per game, 9 rebounds and a team-high 36 blocked shots. Jackson-Davis has posted 10 double-doubles, with IU going 6-4 in those games.
Through most of the season, Jackson-Davis was hounded by consistent double teams. But Jackson-Davis was unable to develop a perimeter game to keep from being bottled up defensively in the paint, and his ability to finish with his right hand has only shown slight improvement.
“I still know there’s a lot of room to grow,” Jackson-Davis said. “So obviously not the way I wanted the season to go by any means, but I tried to do my part, play as hard as I can in every game, just reaping some of those benefits, but still a lot of work to be done. The only thing I’m really focusing on is Rutgers.”
Frustrations have boiled over for Jackson-Davis during IU’s current five-game losing streak, most notably during a March 1 loss at Michigan State, when Big Ten Network cameras caught Jackson-Davis directing an expletive at the team bench during a media timeout. Jackson-Davis, who was dealing with foul trouble throughout the game, said the blowup was directed at how the game was being called, not teammates or coaches.
“It still wasn’t a good look,” Jackson-Davis said. “So I’m just making sure that I’m just trying to keep my emotions in check. I feel like that’s the only time it’s ever been out of check, but I’m just trying to be a positive influence because I know there’s kids out there watching me play, and that’s not acceptable to do.”
Of late, teams have focused on keeping Jackson-Davis off the offensive glass, where he generates points off putbacks. In IU’s 67-58 loss to rival Purdue on Saturday, Jackson-Davis finished with just five rebounds and two offensive boards. As a team, IU scored just two second-chance points against the Boilermakers.
“The biggest thing for me is just trying to get my positioning early,” Jackson-Davis said. “Especially when I know that they are running a designed play, maybe to get another guy a shot, starting to root under and trying to carve out my defender from underneath. So I think I need to start doing that more. I’m going to make a big emphasis on that in the next game.”
Through the ups and downs of the 2020-21 season, IU senior guard Al Durham said Jackson-Davis has emerged as a more vocal leader.
“Since he’s stepped on campus, I would say he’s become more outspoken,” Durham said. “At first, he was a little shy, more like a freshman, I would say. But now he’s become more outspoken, more of a leader, more of -- he’s teaching the younger guys. He’s talking, more outgoing. I would say he’s jumped out of his shell and become a big part of this team.”
FREE THROWS
Indiana coach Archie Miller offered updates on injured forward Race Thompson (face/ankle) and injured guard Armaan Franklin (foot) on Wednesday. Neither was encouraging. “We are hoping these guys continue to improve,” Miller said. “Race is probably a little bit more banged up than Armaan right now. Recovering with the nose and the face and having turned his ankle in the second half at Purdue has eliminated him from being able to work with us a ton. Knowing Race and how he has been all season, particularly these last few weeks as he hasn’t been 100%, if he can go, he will go. He will definitely probably give it a try. Armaan is still a wait-and-see. He is more day-to-day. He hasn’t done much but a little bit of shooting. He did some shooting last week as well. We are not counting on Armaan being available.” …. Indiana has lost three straight to Rutgers, including twice this season. IU’s last win against the Scarlet Knights came on March 10, 2019, a game the Hoosiers won 89-73 at Simon Sjkodt Assembly Hall. …. Indiana, seven for its last 43 from 3-point range, won’t get an opportunity to shoot at cavernous Lucas Oil Stadium until pregame workouts Thursday. “Depth perception of playing in domes -- sometimes offensively they can make a bigger deal about it than it is when shooting the ball,” Miller said. “At the end of the day, when the game is up, it will feel somewhat normal because all of us have played in empty arenas all year.”