BLOOMINGTON – Confidence can come and go. That’s been the case for senior point guard Rob Phinisee during his Indiana career.
As a freshman, Phinisee hit a dramatic game-winning shot against Butler, which many thought would be a sign of more big shots and big plays to come. But, through three years of injuries and inconsistent play, Phinisee now finds himself fighting for a starting point guard job he’s held for most of his first three years with the Hoosiers.
A new coach and new system could help Phinisee unleash his potential. Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Phinisee has improved his all-around game during seven weeks of workouts. Phinisee will get a chance to show that growth in game action when the Hoosiers play the first of two exhibition games Friday night against Serbian team BC Mega (7:30 p.m.) in the Bahamas.
“Rob has stood out a little bit in terms of where he was a year ago, in terms of being more relaxed and comfortable and playing,” Woodson said. “I'm going to need him to stay there and continue to grow because that position is important because a lot of times the ball will be in his hands.”
After missing games with a concussion as a freshman and with an abdominal injury as a sophomore, the 6-foot-1 Phinisee is coming of a junior season in which he averaged 7.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds. Shooting was a season-long issue, as Phinisee shot just 34.7% from the field, 26% (25-of-96) from 3-point range and 63.8% from the foul line.
“Last year, I didn't have the season I wanted to,” Phinisee said. “I feel like a lot of people counted me out, forgot about how good I was …
“I feel like I have improved my jump shot. Just getting to the basket and finishing over guys, I feel like I've done that, too. New coaching staff and everything, new offense, just instilled the confidence for me, helped me to continue to be a leader, continue to get better each day.”
Phinisee feels Woodson’s four-out, one-in offense could better suit his offensive strengths.
“It's a lot more spread out, so I feel like I'm able to do more within the offense and create for others,” Phinisee said.
Phinisee is one of three scholarship point guards on the IU roster, which includes rising sophomore Khristian Lander and Pittsburgh transfer Xavier Johnson.
“I'm trying to get Rob, Xavier Johnson and young Khristian Lander to learn how to be point guards and run your team,” Woodson said.
The competition with Johnson, Phinisee said, is helping him grow as well.
“It's going to push both of us,” Phinisee said. “Just being able to guard him at practice -- he's super dynamic, super quick. I feel like there's not a lot of Big Ten guards like him, once we get to playing.”
Perimeter defense has always been a strength for Phinisee, and in Woodson’s system, he will get more opportunities playing body-to-body at the front of IU’s defense. Woodson said he’s eager to see how all of his point guards will handle playing pressure man defense in a game situation.
“With the Mega team, we are watching film, they are a big team,” Woodson said. “They are a team that plays well together. They have got a pretty good little point guard that kind of directs traffic, so we are really going to have to control him and put heat on him when he's got the ball in his hand.”