BLOOMINGTON — For the second time in his Indiana career, running back Sampson James has entered the transfer portal.
James, a third-year sophomore, has rushed for 371 yards and three TDs in 19 games for the Hoosiers.
A four-star recruit from Avon who decommitted from Ohio State, James played his first two seasons behind departed running back Stevie Scott III. In fall camp, James was in a four-way battle with Tim Baldwin, David Ellis and Southern California transfer Stephen Carr for the starting job.
James also put his name in the transfer portal during the 2020 offseason but returned a day later to play for the Hoosiers. He sat out spring drills with an undisclosed injury but has been healthy for fall camp.