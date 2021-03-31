BLOOMINGTON – New Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson intends to hold over at least one assistant coach from former coach Archie Miller’s staff, according to multiple reports.
Kenya Hunter will stay on IU’s staff for the 2021-22 season, according to reports from the Daily Hoosier, Indiana Rivers and 247.com’s Jeff Rabjohns.
Hunter was added to IU’s staff last year from Connecticut to replace Bruiser Flint, who left IU for Kentucky.
Hunter and Mike Roberts were kept on staff by IU athletic director Scott Dolson to assist in the transition when Miller was fired March 15. There is no word yet on the status of Roberts, a former IU team captain who joined the staff two years ago from UNC-Greensboro.
With Hunter’s return, grad transfer guard Parker Stewart, who was in the transfer portal, announced he’s coming back to play for the Hoosiers next season. Stewart, who enrolled at IU in January, didn’t play as he was transitioning to the team in practice. A career 36.6% 3-point shooter, Stewart could help solve some of IU’s perimeter woes.
Stewart chose to transfer to IU from Tennessee-Martin largely because of his family’s relationship with Hunter after his father, Tennessee-Martin coach Anthony Stewart, died unexpectedly last November.
PATBERG RETURNING
Indiana women’s basketball senior point guard Ali Patberg also announced on her Twitter account she will back for a seventh season.
Patberg averaged 14 points and 3.7 assists, helping lead IU to its first Elite Eight appearance in school history.
With Patberg’s return, IU will bring back all five starters from a team that finished 21-6 in 2020-21.