WEST LAFAYETTE — First, apologies for no review after Tuesday's game at Michigan State.
It was down to the late 9 p.m. tipoff and that due to the predicted ice that eventually did hit southern Michigan, I had to get on the road much earlier from a late game than I typically would. So between that and the drive back, I just didn't have time to do it.
Not a problem for No. 17 Indiana's 79-71 win over No. 5 Purdue on Saturday at Mackey Arena.
I hate to get all hot-takey, but do you think we learned more about Indiana or Purdue after the Hoosiers' surprising win?
I'd say Purdue, and I'll get to them momentarily, but this is the IU Review, so let's get to some things I feel the game revealed about the Hoosiers.
One, Indiana's ability to bounce back is an unimpeachable truth. The Hoosiers have not lost back-to-back games since early January. With the defeat at Michigan State on Tuesday, the visit to Purdue seemed like that streak was going to end, but it didn't.
As Indiana coach Mike Woodson pointed out after the game, the Hoosiers are 10-3 since their three-game losing skid in early January. Hard to argue with those results.
Secondly, there's something about Purdue's defensive scheme the Hoosiers take advantage of. Purdue coach Matt Painter said in his postgame presser the Boilermakers' scheme can be had if guards hit shots when the Boilermakers have had to double-team.
Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway were good in the game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Feb. 4, combining for 27 points, though not great like they were Saturday.
Indiana also demonstrated a toughness that has come and gone on the road. It's not the first time. Toughness traveled for Indiana at Illinois, at Michigan, in the first half at Iowa and in the second half at Northwestern.
However, it's a moving target, which is why -- great though the win was -- I'm not ready to jump to conclusions about it. The Hoosiers have also looked flat, at minimum, in road losses at Rutgers, Michigan State, Minnesota (Indiana won anyway), the second half at Iowa and the first half at Northwestern.
It's Purdue I'm more worried about. What really surprised me was the lack of any sense of urgency in the Boilermakers' attack in the final 10 minutes of the contest.
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson both had four fouls. Purdue should have made a meal of both or fouled them out, but the Boilermakers let Indiana off the hook by trying to get anyone but Edey to take the first shot.
Purdue has lost three of four games. The Boilermakers will still likely win the Big Ten and get a favorable NCAA Tournament seed, but the aura of invincibility Purdue had a month ago is long gone.
Here's four more takeaways from Indiana's win:
LOW TURNOVERS
When Indiana was at the start of what's now that 10-3 run through its schedule, it did so partly via low-turnover contests. In five games from Jan. 11 to Feb. 4, Indiana had single-digit turnover totals.
Lately, though, the number has crept back up. In Indiana's five games leading up to Saturday's game at Purdue, the Hoosiers averaged 13 turnovers.
So it was refreshing Indiana kept its total to eight against the Boilermakers. In all, Indiana has turned it over just 15 times all season against Purdue, although that's not totally unusual at Purdue is not a team that forces giveaways with its style of defense.
Still, taking care of the ball is incumbent upon the offense first, and Indiana's ball-handlers did a wonderful job of it. Hood-Schifino had three turnovers, but no other Indiana player had more than one.
FENDING OFF THE BIG TEN
Going into the game, I was concerned for Indiana. A loss would have dropped the Hoosiers to 10-8 in the Big Ten. At least temporarily, it would have put Indiana into a tie for seventh place.
The reward for the win is an 11-7 mark, and the Hoosiers have third place to themselves for the moment. Illinois, Maryland or Michigan could catch up Sunday, but for the moment, Indiana has held off the chasing pack.
Indiana already had a win over Purdue, which will help in any tiebreakers come Big Ten tournament time.
Indiana isn't completely out of contention for the Big Ten title itself, though the Hoosiers need to win out (not out of the realm of possibility), Purdue needs to lose out (less likely) and Northwestern would have to lose twice. If that somehow did happen, Indiana would win the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Boilermakers.
On the other hand, Indiana definitely loses a head-to-head tiebreaker with second-place Northwestern. Indiana currently wins tiebreakers with Illinois, Michigan and Michigan State (by virtue of beating Purdue). Indiana currently loses tiebreakers with Maryland, Iowa and Rutgers.
RENEAU STRUGGLES
While Hood-Schifino had one of the Indiana's greatest games for a freshman, fellow first-year player Malik Reneau continued to struggle.
Reneau had two points and three rebounds and added four personal fouls. It marked five straight games where Reneau scored four points or less.
He also appeared to have a left leg injury in the second half after a collision with Purdue's David Jenkins Jr. There was no update after the game on his status.
Freshman wall? No one likes to acknowledge that, but it's hard not to.
INDIANA-PURDUE SERIES
Having covered a different team in a different league for the last 17 years, I was really surprised with how lopsided the Indiana-Purdue series has been in recent years.
Indiana won two in a row over Purdue for the first time since 2013. The Hoosiers swept the Boilermakers in both 2012 and 2013.
Still, its been a while since Indiana's last period of domination in the series. The Hoosiers won 11 of 13 from 2000 to 2007.
Another bizarre footnote? This was only the fifth time in the 21st Century both teams were ranked and the first time since 1999 where both games had both teams in the AP Top 25.
