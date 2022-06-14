BLOOMINGTON – Indiana rising junior swingman Trey Galloway underwent groin surgery Tuesday, a source confirmed to CNHI.
The timetable for recovery for the 6-foot-4 Galloway remains to be determined. The injury will keep him out of summer workouts, but he should likely be ready for fall practices heading into the 2022-23 season.
Galloway showed progress as a sophomore for IU last season, averaging 5.5 points, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 20 games, which included three starts. But for the second straight season, Galloway missed time with injuries.
He suffered a broken wrist after taking a hard foul Nov. 17 against St. John’s and was sidelined for close to six weeks. Groin issues then flared up that caused Galloway to miss time in late February and early March. Galloway returned for the postseason, averaging 3.6 points and 1 rebound in IU’s combined five games in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments
A former Culver Academies standout, Galloway was expected to compete with returning forward Miller Kopp, rising sophomore Tamar Bates and incoming freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino for one of the two starting spots on the wing this season. It’s unclear at this point how the injury will impact his ability to win a starting job.
