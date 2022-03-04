Indiana is heading into its regular season finale Saturday at No. 8 Purdue (2 p.m., ESPN) with a sense of urgency and, perhaps, some confidence.
The Hoosiers snapped a nine-game losing streak against the rival Boilermakers with a 68-65 win at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Jan. 20 behind a career-high 20 points from senior point guard Rob Phinisee, who sank the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.9 seconds left.
IU, though, hasn’t beaten Purdue at Mackey Arena since Jan. 30, 2013, a season in which the Hoosiers were No. 1 in the country.
A frenzied crowd will await as Purdue looks to avenge the loss and snap a two-game losing streak. The Boilermakers (24-6, 13-6 Big Ten) had their hopes for a Big Ten regular season title dashed with a 70-67 loss at No. 10 Wisconsin that was decided by a banked-in 3-pointer by Chucky Hepburn with 1.2 seconds left.
“That’s the nature of competition,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “You’ve got to sit in it. If you sit in it and you care, now you bounce back, and you are better because of it.”
Indiana (18-11, 9-10) is coming off its own last-second loss, falling 66-63 to Rutgers on a game decided by a 3-pointer by Ron Harper Jr. with 2.1 seconds left.
The emotional loss put a severe dent in IU’s NCAA Tournament hopes, though an upset at Purdue could put the Hoosiers back on the right side of the bubble. Phinisee said the mood in practice Thursday and Friday was upbeat.
“We’ve definitely bounced back,” Phinisee said. “Everyone knows what position we’re in. This game tomorrow is a must win.”
To do that, IU will need to replicate its defensive performance in its first meeting against Purdue, in which it held the Boilermakers to 46.3% shooting and scored 15 points off 12 Purdue turnovers. Purdue is among the best offensive teams in the Big Ten, ranking second in the league in scoring offense (81.1 points per game) and first in field goal percentage (50.1%).
Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey (17.4 points per game) has provided matchup problems for most Big Ten teams with his size, strength and athletic ability. The inside tandem of 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey (14.9 points per game) and 6-10 center Trevion Williams (11.7 points per game) also give the Boilermakers alternating threats in the post.
“The biggest thing was blowing up their actions,” Phinisee said. “I felt like we did a really good job of pushing their catches out where the wings -- I mean, if they were making entry passes to the bigs closer to where the wings are …
“So just blowing up their offense and trying to get them out of their sets so they can’t run things with the pace they usually run with.”
Phinisee said the Hoosiers received an inspirational speech from former IU and Anderson High School standout Ray Tolbert following Friday’s practice heading into the Purdue game. The theme off the message, Phinisee said, was blocking out the outside noise.
“Just staying as one team,” Phinisee said. “He feels like that’s the biggest thing that we need to do right now is stay together and believe in each other.”