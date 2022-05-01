BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys late Saturday night.
Hendershot earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 with 46 catches for 543 yards and four TD. He finished his IU career as the program’s all-time leader for tight ends in catches (136), receiving yards (1,479) and TDs (14).
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Hendershot interviewed with the Cowboys during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. He will join IU teammate and wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, who signed a UDFA deal with the Cowboys on Saturday.
Former IU safety Raheem Layne also landed a UDFA deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. Layne appeared in 50 games for the Hoosiers with 13 starts at cornerback and 12 starts at safety. He finished his IU career with one interception, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
