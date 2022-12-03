IUPUI Jaguars (1-6) at Milwaukee Panthers (6-3, 1-0 Horizon)
Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -18; over/under is 136.5
BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI heads into the matchup with Milwaukee as losers of three in a row.
The Panthers have gone 5-1 in home games. Milwaukee ranks second in the Horizon with 39.6 points per game in the paint led by Markeith Browning II averaging 5.3.
The Jaguars are 0-4 on the road. IUPUI has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Panthers and Jaguars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is shooting 35.7% and averaging 11.5 points for the Panthers. Angelo Stuart is averaging 7.6 points for Milwaukee.
Bryce Monroe is averaging 12 points and 3.8 assists for the Jaguars. Jlynn Counter is averaging 11.9 points for IUPUI.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
