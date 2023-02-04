Green Bay Phoenix (2-21, 1-11 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-21, 0-13 Horizon)
Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: IUPUI -4; over/under is 132.5
BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI plays the Green Bay Phoenix after Jlynn Counter scored 22 points in IUPUI's 72-69 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.
The Jaguars have gone 2-8 in home games. IUPUI has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Phoenix are 1-11 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay allows 76.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Osten is averaging 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Jaguars. Counter is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.
Randy Tucker averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc. Cade Meyer is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 69.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.
Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 59.4 points, 24.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.