IUPUI Jaguars (4-24, 1-16 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (12-16, 8-9 Horizon)
Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -17.5; over/under is 150
BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after Antoine Davis scored 30 points in Detroit Mercy's 96-74 win against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.
The Titans are 7-3 in home games. Detroit Mercy is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Jaguars have gone 1-16 against Horizon opponents. IUPUI has a 4-16 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 27.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Titans. Damezi Anderson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.
Vincent Brady II averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Jlynn Counter is averaging 14.6 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for IUPUI.
LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.
Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
