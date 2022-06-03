HAVERHILL — As tropical flowers adorned their heads while singing songs from the Disney movie “Moana,” J.G. Whittier drama club students are excitedly ramping up for their second musical performance of the school year.
Music and drama teacher at J.G. Whittier Middle School, Robert Gariepy, has been orchestrating rehearsals for the upcoming production of “Moana Jr.” a 60-minute long adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film set to showcase on Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. to June 5.
After a successful run with the fall production of “Willy Wonka Jr.”, Gariepy was enthralled with the idea of bringing the movie “Moana” to life, per his student’s request.
Each show will take audience members into the fictional village of Motunui, and the story of Moana and her voyage across the sea, featuring well-admired songs from the film, such as ‘How Far I’ll Go,’ ‘Shiny,’ and ‘You’re Welcome.’
With a rehearsal schedule of slightly less than five weeks, Gariepy is awestruck by the diverse talent his students have to complete such a large project in such a short time.
“Students have been doing a fantastic job keeping up with our rigorous but equitable rehearsal schedule … When all is said and done, our cast learned the entire show in less than a month; something I am quite impressed with,” he said of the “Moana Jr.” practice schedule, a sharp contrast to the time invested in “Willy Wonka Jr.”, which took more than three months to complete.
The production of “Moana Jr.” has 33 cast members, starring two students in the role of Moana, each performing in two of the four shows.
Gariepy believes that the club is in “fantastic shape” for performance time, a sentiment that can be traced back to what musical productions offer students.
“I think that this production … is an important outlet for our students who may be going through struggles outside of school or feel like they don’t have a place where they can be who they want to be,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what background our students come from, but they know that when they are in our group, they feel like they are home.”
“Moana Jr.” includes students from grades 3-9 in the Haverhill School District, alongside other members of the school community, “extending the collaborative passion ever outwards into our diverse city,” Gariepy said.
So far, the club has raised more than $2,000 since the beginning of “Moana Jr,” and has sold more than 170 tickets across all four performances. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door for each performance for an upcharge of $2.00.
With the “Moana Jr.” performances shortly coming to arrive and end, students can continue to shine on with the upcoming Summer Theater Program through the Discovery Club & Access 21, according to Gariepy.
