Prairie View A&M Panthers (13-18, 9-9 SWAC) vs. Jackson State Tigers (13-18, 12-6 SWAC)
Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Jackson State Tigers take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers in the SWAC Tournament.
The Tigers have gone 12-6 against SWAC opponents, with a 1-12 record in non-conference play. Jackson State allows 73.9 points and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.
The Panthers are 9-9 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M has a 6-10 record against teams above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Coltie Young is shooting 35.8% and averaging 11.1 points for the Tigers. Chase Adams is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.
William Douglas is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Panthers. Yahuza Rasas is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.
Panthers: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
