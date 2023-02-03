Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-21, 1-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-16, 5-4 SWAC)
Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Tigers play Mississippi Valley State.
The Tigers are 4-0 in home games. Jackson State is 0-11 against opponents over .500.
The Delta Devils are 1-8 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-11 record against teams above .500.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ken Evans is shooting 34.6% and averaging 10.9 points for the Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.
Terry Collins averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Rayquan Brown is averaging 12 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.
Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
