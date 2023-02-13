Jackson State Tigers (8-17, 7-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-16, 5-7 SWAC)
Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bethune-Cookman -1.5; over/under is 145.5
BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Romelle Mansel scored 24 points in Jackson State's 69-58 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers.
The Wildcats have gone 6-3 in home games. Bethune-Cookman has a 0-7 record against teams over .500.
The Tigers are 7-5 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State has a 1-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Garrett is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Joe French is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.
Ken Evans is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.
Tigers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
