Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-12, 11-6 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-15, 6-11 ASUN)
Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville -1; over/under is 133.5
BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville looks to end its four-game home slide with a victory over Eastern Kentucky.
The Dolphins are 7-5 on their home court. Jacksonville is 8-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Colonels are 11-6 in conference games. Eastern Kentucky has an 8-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Dolphins and Colonels meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Nolan is averaging 13.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 10.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.
Devontae Blanton is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.
Colonels: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.