Austin Peay Governors (8-14, 2-7 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-13, 2-7 ASUN)
Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville State -5.5; over/under is 132.5
BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays the Austin Peay Governors after Demaree King scored 26 points in Jacksonville State's 72-67 win over the Lipscomb Bisons.
The Gamecocks have gone 7-3 at home. Jacksonville State gives up 70.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.
The Governors are 2-7 against conference opponents. Austin Peay averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 6-9 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
The Gamecocks and Governors square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: King is averaging 14.5 points for the Gamecocks. Skyelar Potter is averaging 13.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.
Sean Durugordon is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.
Governors: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.