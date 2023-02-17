Jacksonville Dolphins (13-13, 6-9 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (16-12, 8-7 ASUN)
Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts the Jacksonville Dolphins after Jacob Ognacevic scored 27 points in Lipscomb's 114-111 overtime loss to the North Florida Ospreys.
The Bisons have gone 12-2 at home. Lipscomb ranks eighth in the ASUN with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ahsan Asadullah averaging 1.4.
The Dolphins are 6-9 in ASUN play. Jacksonville has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Asadullah is averaging 6.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bisons. Ognacevic is averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.
Kevion Nolan averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Gyasi Powell is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.
Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
