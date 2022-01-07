FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is shown on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. If a 40-point drubbing at New England didn’t get Jacksonville owner Shad Khan’s full attention, then what’s being planned for the team's season finale just might. Frustrated fans are revolting against the Jaguars and have Khan in their crosshairs.