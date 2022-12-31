Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-9, 1-0 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (6-8, 0-1 Big South)
Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Radford -8.5; over/under is 132
BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian faces the Radford Highlanders after Crosby James scored 23 points in Presbyterian's 82-72 victory against the Campbell Fighting Camels.
The Highlanders have gone 4-0 at home. Radford is seventh in the Big South scoring 72.9 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.
The Blue Hose are 1-0 in conference play. Presbyterian has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is averaging 12.4 points for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Radford.
James is averaging 10.8 points for the Blue Hose. Marquis Barnett is averaging 9.4 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.
LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.
Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
