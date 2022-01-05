FILE - New York City FC midfielder James Sands (16) passes the ball during an MLS soccer game against the Los Angeles FC Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. American midfielder and defender James Sands was loaned Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 to Glasgow Rangers from Major League Soccer champion New York City through the end of the 2023-24 Scottish Premier League season. Rangers have an option to acquire Sands at the end of the loan.