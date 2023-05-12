ROME (AP) — Local hope Jannik Sinner was nearly unbeatable on his serve while seeing off Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4 in his opening match at the Italian Open on Friday.
Sinner won all 16 of his service points in the first set and 36 of 39 overall behind strong home support.
A group of five orange-clad fans in the upper deck on Campo Centrale were dressed as carrots, a tribute both to Sinner’s red — or nearly orange-colored — hair and to how he used to eat the vegetable on changeovers at the start of his career.
Sinner closed it out in style with a serve out wide and a swinging forehand volley winner into the open court on his second match point.
“I’m happy about my level today,” Sinner said. “I felt the ball very well.”
The last Italian man to raise the trophy at the Foro Italico was Adriano Panatta in 1976. Raffaella Reggi won the 1985 women’s tournament in Taranto.
“It’s just a very special tournament for me,” Sinner said. “I feel ready to compete. ... I feel the fans’ affection. It’s positive pressure.”
Ranked a career-high No. 8 this week, Sinner is in the same half of the draw as six-time Rome champion Novak Djokovic, who faced 61st-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the night session.
Sinner skipped the Madrid Open so he could better prepare for this tournament. He arrived in Rome early, which gave him plenty of time to tinker with his game.
“We definitely worked a lot on the serve. We also changed a few things. It feels a bit improved but obviously it’s still not a perfect serve,” Sinner said, noting that he’s trying to improve his timing by lowering his ball toss.
“I’m working on everything a bit, but most of all my serve, which is perhaps the shot I need to improve the most.”
Sinner will next play Russian qualifier Alexander Shevchenko, who advanced past Sebastian Baez 6-3, 6-4.
Also on the red clay courts, Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin wore down Felix Auger-Aliassime over more than three hours by 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 — leaving the 10th-ranked Auger-Aliassime still without a win on clay this season.
Italian veteran Fabio Fognini celebrated a 6-3, 7-6 (6) win over Miomir Kecmanovic by bringing his 5-year-old son, Federico, out onto the court with him on the statue-lined Pietrangeli stadium.
Grigor Dimitrov beat Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-6 (3) and will next play Djokovic or Etcheverry; Gregoire Barrere eliminated 11th-seeded Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4); and Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin defeated 22nd-seeded Sebastian Korda 6-2, 7-5.
In women’s action, top-ranked Iga Swiatek opened her bid for a third straight Rome title with a 6-0, 6-0 rout of former French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for her 12th consecutive win in the Italian capital.
“I feel pretty confident here," Swiatek said. "I feel like these are the right circumstances and right conditions for me to play my solid game."
Paula Badosa defeated Ons Jabeur, last year's runner-up, 6-1, 6-4; and ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari beat Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-3.
Karolina Muchova eliminated the top Italian woman, 18th-seeded Martina Trevisan, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.
