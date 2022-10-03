FILE - Japan's Munetaka Murakami hits a home run during the gold medal baseball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Aug. 7, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Murakami, playing for the Tokyo-based Yakult Swallows, hit his 56th home run of the season on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, pushing him alone into second place on the single-season home run list. It was the Swallows' last regular-season game.