Arizona Wildcats (25-5, 14-5 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (26-4, 17-2 Pac-12)
Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UCLA hosts the No. 8 Arizona Wildcats after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 26 points in UCLA's 79-61 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The Bruins are 16-0 on their home court. UCLA is sixth in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 32.7 rebounds. Jaquez leads the Bruins with 7.9 boards.
The Wildcats are 14-5 in Pac-12 play. Arizona is sixth in the Pac-12 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Azuolas Tubelis averaging 2.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: David Singleton averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Jaquez is averaging 17.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for UCLA.
Courtney Ramey averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Tubelis is averaging 19.5 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arizona.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.
Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
