ST. LOUIS — Given some of their offensive struggles this season, many expected the Pirates to make a change at hitting coach this winter by replacing Andy Haines, who has been in his position since December 2021.
That does not appear to be the case.
As things currently stand, it’s my understanding that the Pirates intend to bring Haines back for 2024, believing there have been enough improvements and that any underperformance is more related to personnel than Haines theoretically doing a poor job of coaching.
Per standard protocol, Pirates brass will meet after the season to assess the situation, but the expectation throughout baseball operations, again, is for Haines to return for a third season.
There are obviously different ways of looking at the move.
On the outside, fans have grown frustrated at what can generously be described as a more patient approach, with hitters sticking to specific plans.
It’s also true that the Pirates have been extremely young and have struggled to consistently execute those at-bats, with a big part of that being taking called third strikes.
Meanwhile, the Pirates have also had younger players endure plenty of bumps in the road.
Jack Suwinski and his prolonged slumps. Rodolfo Castro falling out of favor and eventually getting traded to the Phillies. Ji Hwan Bae after a strong start. Even Henry Davis or Endy Rodriguez not quite delivering on lofty expectations.
In recent days, the Post-Gazette reported that Ke’Bryan Hayes had been working with Double-A Altoona coach Jon Nunnally since returning from the injured list, the spike in his recent numbers something that many viewed as a mark against Haines and his ability to relate to players.
The Pirates are not holding Hayes’ progress with someone else against Haines. They believe it’s fairly common to have several people throughout the organization help players and that the most important thing is for Hayes to produce.
Marks in favor of Haines could include Bryan Reynolds eventually finding noticeable power the past two seasons — slower starts that honestly are tough to blame on the hitting coach. Liover Peguero has also seen an uptick in power at this level, while the biggest difficulty for Pittsburgh’s younger players has been consistency.
It’s their belief that young players are going to take more time and, right or wrong, the team refuses to blame those choppy timelines on Haines.
Being in the middle of the two sides, I certainly understand the fan frustration. They want to see winning baseball, but a sleepy offense has far too frequently prevented that. From May-July, as the Pirates went 27-46, only the Oakland Athletics scored fewer runs (279) or had a worse batting average (.225) or OPS (.662).
Across the entire season, the Pirates have the worst batting average (.235) and third-fewest home runs (131) in the National League, but Pittsburgh is also on pace to see its run total increase from 591 in 2022 (27th) to 680 in 2023.
Their OPS from last season (.655, 28th) has jumped to .702 in 2023, which was 23rd in MLB entering Thursday’s games. They also have the lowest chase rate (25.0%) in MLB.
This has happened, of course, without one of the team’s top hitters — and certainly its most powerful — in Oneil Cruz, lost for the season with a left ankle fracture.
Bottom line, there will be people who feel certain ways about this — the Pirates who objectively see progress, even if individually it might be tougher to see, and externally, where Haines has become the target for fan frustration.
But unless Haines changes his mind or something really crazy happens over the final month, it doesn’t appear the Pirates will have any major changes to the coaching staff. Speaking Monday in Kansas City, general manager Ben Cherington was a bit more revealing with how the Pirates are staffed pitching-wise.
“I really believe that we have the collective expertise in our pitching group,” Cherington said.
The GM didn’t publicly endorse Haines the same way, although he was also asked about the pitching development of Roansy Contreras, Quinn Priester and Luis Ortiz, not about young hitters or the job status of Haines.
“We have a lot of confidence in the group here,” Cherington added, talking about the whole coaching staff. “We feel like we're making progress. The staff works their tails off, and we hope they work together for a long time.”
©2023 PG Publishing Co. Visit at post-gazette.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
