As a handful of position players went through fielding drills and others took batting practice indoors, Wil Crowe and Mitch Keller talked like two Pirates fans at a corner bar around happy hour on Monday. While stretching and throwing in left field, Crowe and Keller began discussing the upcoming offseason, specifically which players they hoped the Pirates might add.
"We were just talking about who might be a good fit," Keller said. "I don't know if we'll do it or not, but signing some guys would be awesome."
What Crowe and Keller were discussing should be seen as more than harmless catch-play banter. The Pirates obviously need to acquire some better players this winter, but the primary target should be this group — pitching.
For as much as one might be able to feel encouraged by, say, Bryan Reynolds, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Oneil Cruz, Jack Suwinski or a handful of other youngsters who've shown varying degrees of promise, the pitching lacks.
It's also true that, as the Pirates have certainly struggled at 47-75 — they're 8-21 since the All-Star break — the pitching staff has seen a surprising amount progress. Don't believe me? Take a look:
—JT Brubaker has a 4.19 ERA in 23 starts totaling 120 1/3 innings, with 124 strikeouts during that stretch. His ERA is lower than that of Boston's Nick Pivetta (4.24), Oakland's Paul Blackburn (4.28) or Corey Kluber (4.33) of the Rays.
—Keller has a 3.69 ERA (and 3.66 FIP) in 14 starts since May 31, with 60 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings, a turnaround that has transformed him into the steadiest pitcher on staff.
—Roansy Contreras would have a 2.93 ERA in 13 games (10 starts) if you removed his one clunker: seven earned runs allowed in 1 2/3 innings on July 1 against the Brewers. He shined by going a career-high seven innings Monday.
—Sent to the minors and challenged to throw more strikes, Bryse Wilson has a 3.83 ERA in eight starts since his latest recall. He has walked just five in his past 44 2/3 innings.
—Crowe leads National League relievers in inning pitched (64 1/3 ), has given up just two homers in his last 31 appearances and has a 3.22 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 49 appearances.
"We're young," Brubaker said, "but I really think we have the tools to be a competitive staff."
Pirates pitchers continuing these recent trends would obviously help, but the organization owes it to fans and good soldiers like Keller and Crowe to supply reinforcements, especially when you consider the bigger picture at play.
Pittsburgh has a top-10 farm system (MLB Pipeline slots the Pirates eighth), but there's a significant gap between the current product and the glut of pitching talent at Double-A Altoona: Quinn Priester, Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas, Tahnaj Thomas and Luis Ortiz — Curve pitchers currently ranked in the top-30.
Below them are Jared Jones, Anthony Solometo, Bubba Chandler, Thomas Harrington, Hunter Barco and Michael Kennedy, each of those six added since the 2020 MLB draft, but there's an alarming lack of options at Triple-A.
Miguel Yajure, once a key piece in the Jameson Taillon deal, has a 6.52 ERA. Max Kranick had Tommy John surgery. Cody Bolton (2.93 ERA, 64 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings) has been solid in a sheltered role.
Mike Burrows — once the horse of Altoona's staff — has look more like himself since bumping up to Triple-A, slicing his ERA to 4.31 ERA and striking out 40 over 39 2/3 innings. But aside from that group and Johan Oviedo, the Cardinals pitcher-turned-project the Pirates got in the Jose Quintana deal, the options are limited.
Which is why the Pirates, if they're serious about no longer putting a 100-loss product on the field in 2023, must buy pitching this offseason. The good news: The infrastructure that led to smart deal with Tyler Anderson and Quintana the past two seasons remains in place. The bad news: We're ... well, talking about the Pirates.
If it's another nip-and-tuck add like those aforementioned lefties, the Pirates have to feel better about the starting pitchers they currently employ.
Brubaker said his walk total (3.4 walks per nine) is higher than he'd like, but he's using his curveball more and feels good about the amount of soft contact he's produced.
Keller, meanwhile, has been a revelation since adopting the sinker, the pitcher transforming himself from scattershot to hugely reliable, his confidence growing as well.
As a staff, the Pirates dropped their team ERA from 5.08 in 2021 to 4.69 before Monday's game, their walks per nine innings from 3.91 to 3.58. They had also allowed 126 homers, a number bettered by just 11 teams. It's a far cry from the 213 permitted in 2021, the eighth-most among all MLB clubs.
Bottom line, Pirates pitching has enjoyed some important pockets of strong performances this season. Aside from the (active) pitchers mentioned, David Bednar (lower back tightness) has become one of the best closers in the NL, while game planning/strategy coach Radley Haddad has been a key addition with helping pitchers feel more prepared.
Now, management must do its part and reciprocate by finding help.
"There's a lot of talent here," said injured catcher Roberto Perez, who said there's been mutual interest when it comes to him potentially returning next season. "The future's bright. Guys have made strides. Everyone just has to be a little bit patient."
