INDIANAPOLIS — There's no more exciting prospect in the Pirates' farm system than 6-foot-7 shortstop Oneil Cruz. There's also no equation more important to solve, at least among those currently within plain sight. The Pirates must jumpstart Cruz's offensive game, and they also need to find somewhere for the 23-year-old to play.
In Indianapolis for now, potentially in Pittsburgh with a hot stretch.
Also figuring out whether the current outfield experiment is worth it.
Whatever the case, Cruz has been a conundrum thus far with Class AAA Indianapolis, hitting just .159 through 21 games after going hitless in four at-bats Wednesday during a 1-0 loss to Louisville.
"It's early," Cruz said afterward, with teammate Miguel Yajure translating. "It hasn't been the start I wanted, but we're working to come back and do what we want to do."
As far as those closest to Cruz, they believe he's nearing a breakout. Hitting coach Eric Munson said the primary issue Cruz has experienced isn't anything mechanical; it's pitch selection and resisting the urge to chase pitches out of the strike zone.
That sort of thing happens to young players, Munson said, especially those who are pressing. And it could wind up being a pretty big separator for Cruz, who has 29 strikeouts in 93 plate appearances (31.2%).
"The biggest thing with him is pitch selection and just trying to really understand what he is looking for and how to damage a certain area," Munson said. "He's showed some signs that he can do that.
"It's early. I know the numbers don't reflect what he's been doing. If he has a couple of games where he gets hot, then those numbers look normal. He's putting his work in. Obviously the upside is through the roof."
The upside was evident during a game against Columbus on April 24, when Cruz crushed a walkoff homer in the 11th inning. Speaking Wednesday, Cruz said he was frustrated at going 0 for 4 that day and told himself he would chuck his bat if he got a hit.
True to his word, that happened.
Unfortunately for Cruz and the Pirates, however, that's his only homer this year. Cruz's OPS sits at just .522, and he's hitting just .113 (7 for 62) over his last 15.
Another confidant is Indians manager Miguel Perez, who managed Cruz last year at Class AA Altoona. Perez has been a mentor to Cruz and speaks to him frequently about his successes and struggles.
The early-season funk has not weighed on Cruz, Perez insisted. And like Munson, he also thinks Cruz is close to breaking out.
"I have a good relationship with him," Perez said. "It's very open. It's just one of those things. In fact, mentally he's in a great spot. There's no sign of frustration or anything. Just a slow start."
Another difficult factor for Cruz, both offensively and defensively, involves extra work. Thanks to the lousy weather, there's been very little, at least on the field. That has taken a chunk out of what he's been able to do in the outfield and with his swing.
It isn't the biggest reason why Cruz has struggled, obviously, but it certainly hasn't helped.
When Cruz has had a chance to work on stuff, one of his biggest focal points — besides pitch selection and swing decisions — has been going the opposite way and driving the ball to left field. But it also might be time to ask whether the Pirates have Cruz thinking about too much.
He has more raw power than anyone in their system and thrives playing on emotion, with a youthful exuberance that was evident during his magical debut last season at PNC Park. While Cruz is neither a finished product at the plate or even an average defensive outfielder at this point, does that really matter?
Asked Wednesday whether outfield work had gotten any easier for him, Cruz — in English — made a rather interesting point as it pertains to his development.
"I don't want to move to the outfield," Cruz said.
Now, obviously it's not completely his call. And if Cruz and Liover Peguero are going for the same thing, Peguero is probably the better defensive option. But that's also not a knot that needs to be untangled now.
The idea should be getting more out of Cruz and nudging forward his offensive development, something that may be good in practice but has yet to yield results. Could less be more? Might not hurt to try.
"I'm focusing on doing what I know how to do, giving 100% every game and continuing to fight," Cruz said. "Everything is gonna come."
It's also pretty clear that what happened this spring affected Cruz, who was optioned after just five games, 15 at-bats and a couple of titanic home runs. Asked if he was surprised he didn't get more runway, Cruz couldn't hide his emotions. "A little bit," he said.
Was it service-time manipulation to start? Potentially. Though Cruz's struggles have tossed that concern in the backseat.
For his part, Perez doesn't think that's what's bugging Cruz. It's merely the weather or swing decisions, the manager believes. Whatever the case, the Pirates need more from Cruz — the 25th-best prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline — and must find ways to bring that out.
"I control what I can control," Cruz said about not being given much of a shot out of spring training. "I can't do anything about it. I just need to keep working."
"The biggest thing for him is just understanding where he does damage and trying to sell out to that area," Munson said. "There's really not a mechanical thing to do with him. He knows how to hit. It's just taking the next step, and that comes with playing a lot.
"I think he's really close to taking off."
