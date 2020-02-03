A week after being snubbed by All-Star game voters, Jaylen Brown stepped up his game.
The Celtics forward was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Jan. 27 through Feb. 2.
It’s the second time this season he’s received Player of the Week honors.
Brown, 23, averaged a team-high 25.0 points on 55.8% shooting, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal over three games (all wins) at Miami and at home against Golden State and Philadelphia. He scored at least 25 points in two of the three games, including a game-high 32-point performance (13-23 FG) vs. the 76ers on Feb. 1.
Including his season-best +29 in Boston’s 116-95 victory over Philadelphia, Brown tallied the highest +/- of any player in two of Boston’s three contests. His +14.0 average ranked fourth in the NBA throughout the week (min. 3 games played).
Brown now possesses both of Boston’s Player of the Week honors this season, marking the first time a Celtics player has received multiple such honors in a single season since 2016-17 (Thomas).
In 40 games this season (all starts), Brown is averaging 20.4 points (49.7% FG, 37.9% 3-PT), 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 33.6 minutes played. He’s one of two Eastern Conference competitors averaging at least 20.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting at least 49.0% from the field (Antetokounmpo).