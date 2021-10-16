Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz
Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT
LINE: Jazz -11.5; over/under is 221.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the season opener.
Utah went 7-5 in Northwest Division play and 31-5 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Jazz averaged 116.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.2 last season.
Oklahoma City went 22-50 overall and 3-9 in Northwest Division play in the 2020-21 season. The Thunder averaged 22.1 assists per game on 38.8 made field goals last season.
INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.
Thunder: None listed.
