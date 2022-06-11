HOUSTON — Fueled by multi-home run games from Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesus Aguilar, the Miami Marlins received more than enough offense to beat the Houston Astros, 7-4, on Friday to open a three-game series at Minute Maid Park and extend their win streak to four games.
And they also received what they hope will end up being good news about Pablo Lopez after he left the game with one out in the fifth inning after a Michael Brantley line drive hit him in the right wrist.
The Marlins are calling the injury a contusion and said his X-rays came back negative.
It’s unclear if the injury will cause Lopez to miss playing time, which will be significant for the Marlins for the near and long-term future.
But in the present, the Marlins held on to continue their recent winning ways and climb closer to .500. Miami is now 26-30, while Houston falls to 36-22.
Chisholm and Aguilar paved the way on Friday.
They both hit solo home runs in the first inning and two-run shots in the fifth to push Miami to an early 6-1 lead.
Friday was Chisholm’s second multi-home run game in the past four days after also hitting two home runs on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals. Chisholm is now tied with Jorge Soler with a team-high 12 home runs.
It was the first multi-home run game of the season for Aguilar, who now has eight home runs on the season. His first-inning blast was the 100th home run of his MLB career.
Miguel Rojas added a sacrifice fly that scored Jon Berti in the sixth.
And five relievers — Richard Bleier, Dylan Floro, Steven Okert, Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott — picked up the final 4 2/3 innings, limiting the Astros to just three runs on five hits and three walks after Lopez left the game. The first of those runs scored was an inherited runner and charged to Lopez’s pitching line.
Scott earned his fourth save of the season and the third in his past five appearances. He picked up the win in the other two appearances in that span — both Marlins walk-off victories.
Marlins pitchers held the Astros to 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position on Friday.
©2022 Miami Herald. Visit miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
