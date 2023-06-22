DALLAS — Dallas-area native Keyonte George is on the move again — this time to his new NBA home.
With the No. 16 overall selection, the Utah Jazz drafted George, a combo guard who shined as the Big 12 Freshman of the Year for Baylor last season.
George played his first two high school seasons at Lewisville, transferred as a junior to iSchool of Lewisville and then moved to national prep powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., for his 2021-22 senior year.
In his one season at Baylor, George averaged 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.6 minutes across 33 games. He shot 37.6% from the floor, 33.8% from three and 79.8% from the foul line.
A consensus five-star prospect and ESPN’s No. 3 overall player in the 2022 class, George was the highest-rated recruiting commitment in Baylor men’s basketball history. He averaged 23.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game as a junior at iSchool of Lewisville and shot 41% from three at IMG Academy.
George projects as a standout shooter and crafty scorer in the NBA and has drawn comparisons to recently-traded Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal.
Perhaps it’s no surprise George has studied Beal’s game and aims to become an efficient scorer from the start of his pro career.
“I think I’m an elite scorer,” George said when asked about his strengths during the NBA’s scouting combine last month. “I showed this year my passing ability is really up there, passing with my right hand and my left hand. I think I showed toward the end of the year somewhat of my athleticism, but not even close.
“But I think those are the main things. Just my tenacity on the defensive end — showing in spurts where I can stay in front of my man, knowing where to be on the rotation, be help side. I think I showed I can have an all-around game.”
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.