William & Mary Tribe (4-5) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-4)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts the William & Mary Tribe after Chaunce Jenkins scored 23 points in Old Dominion's 68-62 victory against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Monarchs are 4-0 in home games. Old Dominion ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Ben Stanley averaging 9.5.

The Tribe have gone 0-4 away from home. William & Mary is fourth in the CAA allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc. Stanley is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.1 points for Old Dominion.

Ben Wight is averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 10.9 points for William & Mary.

