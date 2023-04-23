North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.