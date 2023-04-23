Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was recently named 10th-best general manager in the NFL in a ranking that took draft record, coach hiring, free-agency spending, cap management, trades and even handling of the press into consideration.
Jones likely scored highest in the latter compared to his fellow colleagues.
But the Cowboys do consistently have one of the league’s best rosters, which can be attributed to the tremendous success they have had in the draft, certainly over the last decade or so, capped by a recent three-year haul of studs led by receiver CeeDee Lamb in 2020, linebacker Micah Parsons in 2021 and left tackle Tyler Smith in 2022.
Quarterback Dak Prescott, picked the fourth round in 2016, and perennial All-Pro guard Zack Martin, picked in the first round in 2015, remain the heart and soul of the franchise.
With the 2023 NFL draft set for April 27-29, the Star-Telegram decided to look at the five best and worst drafts since Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989.
Cowboys’ best drafts
2005: DeMarcus Ware bell cow
DeMarcus Ware, a newly elected member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, is the bell cow of the bunch. He is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in sacks. He made nine Pro Bowls and was on an all-decade team. But this class was deep with defensive tackle Marcus Spears, running back Marion Barber, linebacker Kevin Burnett, defensive tackle Chris Canty and nose tackle Jay Ratliff, who all became starters and contributors. Ratliff, a seventh round pick, earned four trips to the Pro Bowl. This was the second class in three years orchestrated by coach Bill Parcells that proved to be the foundation of the Cowboys’ return to playoff contention.
2003: Future Hall of Famer at TE
Jason Witten isn’t a Hall of Famer yet. But it’s only a matter of time for one of the best value picks in NFL history. A third-round pick out Tennessee, Witten became of the best tight ends in the NFL history. He is the Cowboys all-time leading receiver and made 11 trips to the Pro Bowl. He collected 70 or more catches in nine seasons, the fourth-most in NFL history. This class netted four starters in cornerback Terrence Newman, linebacker Bradie James, center Al Johnson and Witten. Newman had a 15-year career, including nine seasons in Dallas. James had five consecutive seasons of 100 or more tackles.
1990: The Emmitt class
This is simply the Emmitt Smith class, and he makes it among the best by himself as arguably the most decorated and accomplished draft pick in franchise history. Picked 17th overall, after the Cowboys couldn’t get the linebacker they coveted, Smith became the league’s all-time leading rusher, the engine of three Super Bowl titles and a Hall of Famer. Defensive tackle Jimmy Jones and safety Kenny Gant also became solid role players on the title teams.
1989: Dynasty begins here
This was the beginning of the dynasty of the 1990s and the Cowboys got it right with Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Troy Aikman as the No. 1 overall pick. Aikman was selected to six Pro Bowls and named MVP of Super Bowl XXVII. Fullback Daryl Johnston, center Mark Stepnoski and defensive end Tony Tolbert were part of the class that became the foundation of Super Bowl titles in 1992, 1993 and 1995.
2016: Best value
Much is still yet to be decided about this class, but getting a franchise quarterback in the fourth-round in Dak Prescott has to qualify as one of the best draft picks in terms of a value in the franchise history. He already has the third-most passing yards in club history and is first in career completion percentage and quarterback rating. Ezekiel Elliott, picked fourth overall, won two rushing titles and finished his seven-year career with the Cowboys as the club’s third-leading rusher. The Cowboys got three other starters in the class in linebacker Jaylon Smith, defensive tackle Maliek Collins and cornerback Anthony Brown.
Cowboys’ worst drafts
2009: No first- and second-round picks
This is the famed and failed back and special teams draft concocted by the Cowboys, who didn’t own a first-round pick to due to the now erroneous decision to acquire receiver Roy Williams from Detroit. And then they traded the second-round picks to acquire additional picks in the third and fourth rounds. The first two picks, linebacker Jason Williams and tackle Robert Brewster in the third round, were busts. They took developmental backup quarterback Stephen McGee in the fourth round and disappointing kicker David Buehler in the fifth.
2001: The Quincy Carter draft
One first-round pick was traded as a part of Joey Galloway deal and the second was dealt to move back in the draft to pick up extra picks. Then the Cowboys moved up to take questionable quarterback Quincy Carter in the second round. Carter became a starter for two seasons but was cut in training camp for failing a drug test. Matt Lehr, a fifth-round pick, was the best choice as a three-year starter at center. He was the only player from the draft to play more than three years in the NFL.
2000: Top pick traded for Galloway
The Cowboys traded the first-round pick for receiver Galloway, who promptly tore his ACL in the season opener. At least he had a viable career with the Cowboys. The top pick, cornerback Dwayne Goodrich, was a disappointment as a second-round pick and then ended his career before the 2003 season as he was involved in a DUI hit-and-run accident that killed two people. Cornerback Mario Edwards, a sixth-rounder, was the best pick as he became a three-year starter.
1995: Who’s who list of failures
This was the beginning of a host of bad drafts following the departure of Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys had no pick and chose a backup running back in Sherman Williams with the first pick in the second round. It went downhill from there. Tight end Eric Bjornson, picked in the fourth round, was one of 10 picks who became a regular starter. The who’s who list of failures include tight end Kendall Watkins, safety Charlie Williams, cornerback Alundus Brice and receiver Ed Hervey. All were projected to be backups or special teams performers.
2006: Busts and head-scratchers
Bill Parcells and his draft prowess get a lot credit for rebuilding the Cowboys in contenders. But he can’t be let off the hook for what was awful list of selections in 2006, led by linebacker bust Bobby Carpenter in the round. Tight Anthony Fasano, picked in the second round, played only two seasons with the Cowboys. Defensive tackle Jason Hatcher, a third-round pick from Grambling, developed into a Pro Bowl tackle. The pick of receiver Skyler Green, a college running back, in the fourth round remains a head-scratcher.
©2023 Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Visit star-telegram.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.