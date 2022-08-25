FILE - Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) leaves the field following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Smith is expected to return at some point during the 2022-23 season after sustaining a torn left hamstring that also injured that knee. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, that he wasn't sure if Smith's injury would require surgery, but that the eight-time Pro Bowler should return late in the season.