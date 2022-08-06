OXNARD, Calif. — In the quest to find the perfect anecdote or words to capture the fierce, competitive nature of Micah Parsons, the owner of the Cowboys wandered into the world of boxing.
“I don’t want to make more of it than it is, but he brings a competitive spirit that is Mike Tyson,’’ Jerry Jones said of Parsons. “It reminds me of that.’’
The insatiable drive to compete that Parsons displays has been a recurring topic in the early days of this training camp. The pass rusher told reporters Saturday that he gets mad at his sister when they play Scrabble because she doesn’t take it seriously enough.
Jones has been around a lot of competitive individuals in his 79 years. He mentioned former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo as “certainly equal to anyone I’ve been around’' in terms of being a pure competitor.
And Parsons?
“He’s unique in that he’s competitive in the most challenging, physical areas,’’ Jones said. “Now, think about that just a minute. He’s competitive in the defensive line area. He’s competitive where you are the force in the open field.
“He’s in there, involved in areas of our game that are so demanding physically, yet he brings that extra (will to) win.’’
Is there a sport or competition that Parsons has been unable to master?
“Golf,’’ he said. “But that’s an older man’s game.
“I’m going to get there.’’
Here’s the curse of Parsons’ irrational desire to compete. He’ll throw down a challenge even when he knows he’ll lose.
“I do,’’ Parsons said. “When we go to Topgolf, it’s $50 a shot. Who can hit it farther?
“I’ve got a Happy Gilmore swing.’’
There you have it. Parsons is a cross between Mike Tyson and Happy Gilmore.
He really is a unique talent.
©2022 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.