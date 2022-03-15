FILE - Seattle Seahawks defensive back D.J. Reed chases a play during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, on Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle. The New York Jets are signing former Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, because the team had not announced it; deals are not made official until the NFL's league year begins Wednesday.