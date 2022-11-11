Winnipeg Jets (8-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division)
Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Calgary Flames trying to extend a three-game win streak.
Calgary is 5-6-2 overall and 4-4-1 in home games. The Flames have a 2-1-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.
Winnipeg is 3-2-1 in road games and 8-3-1 overall. The Jets have an 8-0-0 record when scoring at least three goals.
Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Jets won the previous matchup 3-1. Mark Scheifele scored two goals in the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Andersson has one goal and nine assists for the Flames. Tyler Toffoli has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.
Scheifele has eight goals and two assists for the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.
Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.
INJURIES: Flames: Michael Stone: out (undisclosed), Jonathan Huberdeau: day to day (upper-body), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: day to day (undisclosed).
Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
