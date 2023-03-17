Winnipeg Jets (38-28-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (34-25-7, fifth in the Central Division)
Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Central Division foes meet when the Nashville Predators take on the Winnipeg Jets.
Nashville has a 7-10-3 record in Central Division games and a 34-25-7 record overall. The Predators have a 24-7-3 record in games they score three or more goals.
Winnipeg has gone 38-28-3 overall with a 14-6-0 record against the Central Division. The Jets are 16-10-0 in games they convert at least one power play.
Saturday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Jets won 2-1 in overtime in the previous meeting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 18 goals and 41 assists for the Predators. Thomas Novak has scored five goals with five assists over the last 10 games.
Joshua Morrissey has 15 goals and 51 assists for the Jets. Nino Niederreiter has scored four goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.
Jets: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.
INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Juuso Parssinen: day to day (upper body), Filip Forsberg: out (upper-body), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper body), Ryan McDonagh: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Johansen: out (leg).
Jets: Pierre-Luc Dubois: day to day (lower body), Sam Gagner: out for season (hip), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
