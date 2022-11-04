Chicago Blackhawks (4-4-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (6-3-1, second in the Central Division)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Winnipeg Jets after the Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime.
Winnipeg had a 39-32-11 record overall while going 14-6-6 against opponents from the Central Division last season. The Jets scored 250 goals while giving up 253 for a -3 goal differential last season.
Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and went 5-15-6 in Central Division play last season. The Blackhawks allowed 3.5 goals per game while scoring 2.6 last season.
INJURIES: Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (undisclosed).
Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Alex Stalock: day to day (concussion), Seth Jones: out (thumb), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
