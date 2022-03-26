Arizona Coyotes (20-40-4, eighth in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (31-25-10, sixth in the Central)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit Winnipeg after the Jets knocked off Columbus 4-3 in overtime.
The Jets are 24-12-8 in Western Conference games. Winnipeg ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler with 0.8.
The Coyotes are 6-11-1 against the rest of their division. Arizona averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Liam O'Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.
In their last meeting on Feb. 27, Winnipeg won 5-3. Kyle Connor scored a team-high two goals for the Jets in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Connor leads the Jets with 82 points, scoring 41 goals and registering 41 assists. Mark Scheifele has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with a plus-nine in 45 games this season. Clayton Keller has six goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.
Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.6 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.
INJURIES: Jets: None listed.
Coyotes: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
